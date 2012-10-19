Oct 19Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 517,000 516,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 141,000 Zinc slab 134,000 134,000 Lead ingot 123,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,320,000 1,295,000 Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 489,000 488,000 Copper heavy scrap 480,000 480,000 Copper armeture 470,000 469,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 444,000 Copper sheet cutting 466,000 463,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.