Oct 22 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,00 517,00 Aluminum ingots 140,00 141,00 Zinc slab 134,00 134,00 Lead ingot 1,240 1,230 Tin slab 1,320 1,320 Nickel Cathode 1,060 1,065 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,00 489,00 Copper heavy scrap 477,00 480,00 Copper armeture 468,00 470,00 Copper utensil scrap 443,00 445,00 Copper sheet cutting 463,00 466,00 Brass utensil scrap 324,00 325,00 Brass sheet cuttings 333,00 335,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,00 114,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.