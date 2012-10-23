October 23 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 513,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000 Zinc slab 134,000 134,000 Lead ingot 123,000 124,000 Tin slab 1,315,000 1,320,000 Nickel Cathode 1,050,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 482,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 473,000 477,000 Copper armeture 465,000 468,000 Copper utensil scrap 441,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 460,000 463,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 324,000 Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 333,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.