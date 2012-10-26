Oct 26 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,00 511,00 Aluminum ingots 140,00 140,00 Zinc slab 134,00 134,00 Lead ingot 1,220 1,220 Tin slab 1,310 1,305 Nickel Cathode 1,040 1,050 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,00 483,00 Copper heavy scrap 471,00 473,00 Copper armeture 464,00 464,00 Copper utensil scrap 439,00 438,00 Copper sheet cutting 457,00 459,00 Brass utensil scrap 318,00 319,00 Brass sheet cuttings 329,00 330,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 110,00 110,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.