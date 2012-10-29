October 29 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 512,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000 Zinc slab 133,000 134,000 Lead ingot 123,000 122,000 Tin slab 1,130,000 1,131,000 Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,040,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 484,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 471,000 Copper armeture 465,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 439,000 439,000 Copper sheet cutting 459,000 457,000 Brass utensil scrap 316,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 329,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 110,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.