October 29 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 512,000 508,000
Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000
Zinc slab 133,000 134,000
Lead ingot 123,000 122,000
Tin slab 1,130,000 1,131,000
Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,040,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 484,000 480,000
Copper heavy scrap 475,000 471,000
Copper armeture 465,000 464,000
Copper utensil scrap 439,000 439,000
Copper sheet cutting 459,000 457,000
Brass utensil scrap 316,000 318,000
Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 329,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 110,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
