October 30 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 515,000 515,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 140,000 Zinc slab 133,000 133,000 Lead ingot 124,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,305,000 1,300,000 Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,045,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 487,000 484,000 Copper heavy scrap 477,000 475,000 Copper armeture 464,000 465,000 Copper utensil scrap 439,000 439,000 Copper sheet cutting 459,000 459,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 328,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.