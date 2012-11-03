November 03 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Saturday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 510,000 510,000
Aluminum ingots 141,000 140,000
Zinc slab 134,000 134,000
Lead ingot 123,000 124,000
Tin slab 1,310,000 1,305,000
Nickel Cathode 1,052,000 1,052,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 482,000 482,000
Copper heavy scrap 474,000 474,000
Copper armeture 463,000 464,000
Copper utensil scrap 438,000 440,000
Copper sheet cutting 459,000 460,000
Brass utensil scrap 314,000 315,000
Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.