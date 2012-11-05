Monday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Mon day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 509,000 10000 Aluminum ingots 141,000 141,000 Zinc slab 134,000 134,000 Lead ingot 124,000 123,000 Tin slab 1,320,000 1,310,000 Nickel Cathode 1,050,000 1,052,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 481,000 482,000 Copper heavy scrap 473,000 474,000 Copper armeture 463,000 463,000 Copper utensil scrap 436,000 438,000 Copper sheet cutting 458,000 459,000 Brass utensil scrap 314,000 314,000 Brass sheet cuttings 326,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 111,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.