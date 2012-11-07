Nov 07Wednes day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednes day's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 511,000
Aluminum ingots 141,000 141,000
Zinc slab 135,000 135,000
Lead ingot 124,000 124,000
Tin slab 1,335,000 1,325,000
Nickel Cathode 1,050,000 1,045,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 483,000 483,000
Copper heavy scrap 475,000 474,000
Copper armeture 465,000 464,000
Copper utensil scrap 439,000 437,000
Copper sheet cutting 460,000 459,000
Brass utensil scrap 315,000 314,000
Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.