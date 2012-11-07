Nov 07Wednes day's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednes day's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 511,000 511,000 Aluminum ingots 141,000 141,000 Zinc slab 135,000 135,000 Lead ingot 124,000 124,000 Tin slab 1,335,000 1,325,000 Nickel Cathode 1,050,000 1,045,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 483,000 483,000 Copper heavy scrap 475,000 474,000 Copper armeture 465,000 464,000 Copper utensil scrap 439,000 437,000 Copper sheet cutting 460,000 459,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 314,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.