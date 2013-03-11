Mar 11Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,000 520,000 Aluminum ingots 141,000 141,000 Zinc slab 145,000 146,000 Lead ingot 1,380,000 1,350,000 Tin slab 1,430,000 1,430,000 Nickel Cathode 1,055,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 494,000 492,000 Copper heavy scrap 484,000 485,000 Copper armeture 474,000 474,000 Copper utensil scrap 452,000 451,000 Copper sheet cutting 472,000 470,000 Brass utensil scrap 326,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 339,000 337,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 116,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.