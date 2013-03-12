march 12 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 520,000 522,000 Aluminum ingots 141,000 141,000 Zinc slab 146,000 145,000 Lead ingot 138,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,430,000 1,430,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,055,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 492,000 494,000 Copper heavy scrap 484,000 484,000 Copper armeture 474,000 474,000 Copper utensil scrap 451,000 452,000 Copper sheet cutting 468,000 472,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 334,000 339,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 116,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.