Mar 14Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,00 521,00
Aluminum ingots 141,00 141,00
Zinc slab 146,00 146,00
Lead ingot 1,370 1,360
Tin slab 1,435 1,425
Nickel Cathode 1,065 1,065
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 493,00 493,00
Copper heavy scrap 484,00 485,00
Copper armeture 474,00 475,00
Copper utensil scrap 451,00 452,00
Copper sheet cutting 469,00 469,00
Brass utensil scrap 326,00 326,00
Brass sheet cuttings 337,00 335,00
Aluminum utensil scrap 115,00 115,00
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.