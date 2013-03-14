Mar 14Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,00 521,00 Aluminum ingots 141,00 141,00 Zinc slab 146,00 146,00 Lead ingot 1,370 1,360 Tin slab 1,435 1,425 Nickel Cathode 1,065 1,065 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,00 493,00 Copper heavy scrap 484,00 485,00 Copper armeture 474,00 475,00 Copper utensil scrap 451,00 452,00 Copper sheet cutting 469,00 469,00 Brass utensil scrap 326,00 326,00 Brass sheet cuttings 337,00 335,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,00 115,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.