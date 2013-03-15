March 15Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 522,000 521,000 Aluminum ingots 141,000 141,000 Zinc slab 146,000 146,000 Lead ingot 138,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,435,000 1,435,000 Nickel Cathode 1,065,000 1,065,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 494,000 493,000 Copper heavy scrap 485,000 484,000 Copper armeture 475,000 474,000 Copper utensil scrap 450,000 451,000 Copper sheet cutting 469,000 469,000 Brass utensil scrap 326,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 338,000 337,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.