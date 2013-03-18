march 18 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 517,000 522,000 Aluminum ingots 141,000 141,000 Zinc slab 145,000 146,000 Lead ingot 140,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,430,000 1,435,000 Nickel Cathode 1,050,000 1,065,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 489,000 494,000 Copper heavy scrap 482,000 485,000 Copper armeture 471,000 475,000 Copper utensil scrap 448,000 450,000 Copper sheet cutting 467,000 469,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 326,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 338,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.