march 19 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 517,000 Aluminum ingots 140,000 141,000 Zinc slab 144,000 145,000 Lead ingot 140,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,425,000 1,430,000 Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,050,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 488,000 489,000 Copper heavy scrap 481,000 482,000 Copper armeture 471,000 471,000 Copper utensil scrap 446,000 448,000 Copper sheet cutting 466,000 467,000 Brass utensil scrap 324,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 333,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.