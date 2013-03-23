March 23 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 517,000 516,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 145,000 143,000 Lead ingot 139,000 139,000 Tin slab 1,427,000 1,425,000 Nickel Cathode 1,050,000 1,055,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 489,000 488,000 Copper heavy scrap 482,000 482,000 Copper armeture 472,000 471,000 Copper utensil scrap 477,000 447,000 Copper sheet cutting 466,000 466,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 336,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.