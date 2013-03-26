March 26Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 516,000 516,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 144,000 144,000 Lead ingot 137,000 137,000 Tin slab 1,425,000 1,430,000 Nickel Cathode 1,050,000 1,060,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 488,000 488,000 Copper heavy scrap 481,000 481,000 Copper armeture 470,000 471,000 Copper utensil scrap 445,000 447,000 Copper sheet cutting 466,000 465,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 336,000 334,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.