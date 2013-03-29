March 29 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 513,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 143,000 143,000 Lead ingot 136,000 1,360,00 Tin slab 1,425,000 1,420,00 Nickel Cathode 1,050,000 1,050,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 485,000 Copper heavy scrap 477,000 478,000 Copper armeture 468,000 469,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 468,000 465,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 336,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 115,000 115,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.