April 02 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 507,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 141,000 142,000 Lead ingot 134,000 135,000 Tin slab 1,420,000 1,420,000 Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,050,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 479,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 471,000 471,000 Copper armeture 460,000 463,000 Copper utensil scrap 438,000 440,000 Copper sheet cutting 456,000 460,000 Brass utensil scrap 321,000 322,000 Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 332,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.