April 03 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 507,000 507,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 139,000
Zinc slab 140,000 141,000
Lead ingot 135,000 134,000
Tin slab 1,420,000 1,420,000
Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,045,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 479,000 479,000
Copper heavy scrap 471,000 471,000
Copper armeture 459,000 460,000
Copper utensil scrap 436,000 438,000
Copper sheet cutting 455,000 456,000
Brass utensil scrap 321,000 321,000
Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 331,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.