April 03 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 507,000 507,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 139,000 Zinc slab 140,000 141,000 Lead ingot 135,000 134,000 Tin slab 1,420,000 1,420,000 Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,045,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 479,000 479,000 Copper heavy scrap 471,000 471,000 Copper armeture 459,000 460,000 Copper utensil scrap 436,000 438,000 Copper sheet cutting 455,000 456,000 Brass utensil scrap 321,000 321,000 Brass sheet cuttings 331,000 331,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.