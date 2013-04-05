April 05 Fridayday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 502,000 505,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000
Zinc slab 140,000 139,000
Lead ingot 136,000 135,000
Tin slab 1,415,000 1,415,000
Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,045,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 474,000 477,000
Copper heavy scrap 466,000 470,000
Copper armeture 456,000 457,000
Copper utensil scrap 434,000 435,000
Copper sheet cutting 452,000 453,000
Brass utensil scrap 319,000 320,000
Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 330,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.