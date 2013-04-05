April 05 Fridayday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 502,000 505,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 140,000 139,000 Lead ingot 136,000 135,000 Tin slab 1,415,000 1,415,000 Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,045,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 474,000 477,000 Copper heavy scrap 466,000 470,000 Copper armeture 456,000 457,000 Copper utensil scrap 434,000 435,000 Copper sheet cutting 452,000 453,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 330,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 114,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.