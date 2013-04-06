April 06 Saturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 502,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 140,000 140,000 Lead ingot 136,000 136,000 Tin slab 1,417,000 1,415,000 Nickel Cathode 1,042,000 1,045,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 475,000 474,000 Copper heavy scrap 467,000 466,000 Copper armeture 456,000 456,000 Copper utensil scrap 435,000 434,000 Copper sheet cutting 450,000 452,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 329,000 330,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 114,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.