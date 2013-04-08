April 08Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 503,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 141,000 140,000 Lead ingot 137,000 136,000 Tin slab 1,415,000 1,417,000 Nickel Cathode 1,042,000 1,042,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 475,000 475,000 Copper heavy scrap 469,000 467,000 Copper armeture 459,000 456,000 Copper utensil scrap 440,000 435,000 Copper sheet cutting 453,000 450,000 Brass utensil scrap 321,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 329,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.