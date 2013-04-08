April 08Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 503,000 503,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000
Zinc slab 141,000 140,000
Lead ingot 137,000 136,000
Tin slab 1,415,000 1,417,000
Nickel Cathode 1,042,000 1,042,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 475,000 475,000
Copper heavy scrap 469,000 467,000
Copper armeture 459,000 456,000
Copper utensil scrap 440,000 435,000
Copper sheet cutting 453,000 450,000
Brass utensil scrap 321,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 329,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
