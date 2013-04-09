Apr 09 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,00 503,00 Aluminum ingots 138,00 138,00 Zinc slab 140,00 141,00 Lead ingot 1,390 1,370 Tin slab 1,412 1,415 Nickel Cathode 1,047 1,042 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 480,00 475,000 Copper heavy scrap 474,00 469,00 Copper armeture 463,00 459,00 Copper utensil scrap 443,00 440000 Copper sheet cutting 457,00 453,00 Brass utensil scrap 322,00 321,00 Brass sheet cuttings 332,00 330,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,00 113,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.