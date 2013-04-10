April 10 friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 513,000 508,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 142,000 140,000 Lead ingot 139,000 139,000 Tin slab 1,415,000 1,412,000 Nickel Cathode 1,045,000 1,047,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 485,000 480,000 Copper heavy scrap 477,000 474,000 Copper armeture 468,000 463,000 Copper utensil scrap 443,000 443,000 Copper sheet cutting 463,000 457,000 Brass utensil scrap 323,000 322,000 Brass sheet cuttings 333,000 332,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 111,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.