April 17 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 500,000 503,000
Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000
Zinc slab 139,000 140,000
Lead ingot 141,000 140,000
Tin slab 1,380,000 1,370,000
Nickel Cathode 1,995,000 1,005,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 472,000 475,000
Copper heavy scrap 463,000 467,000
Copper armeture 455,000 456,000
Copper utensil scrap 433,000 435,000
Copper sheet cutting 450,000 450,000
Brass utensil scrap 315,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.