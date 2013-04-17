April 17 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 500,000 503,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 138,000 Zinc slab 139,000 140,000 Lead ingot 141,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,380,000 1,370,000 Nickel Cathode 1,995,000 1,005,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 472,000 475,000 Copper heavy scrap 463,000 467,000 Copper armeture 455,000 456,000 Copper utensil scrap 433,000 435,000 Copper sheet cutting 450,000 450,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 112,000 112,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.