Sturday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Saturday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 487,000 492,000 Aluminum ingots 138,000 137,000 Zinc slab 138,000 138,000 Lead ingot 139,000 140,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,330,000 Nickel Cathode 990,000 990,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 459,000 464,000 Copper heavy scrap 453,000 456,000 Copper armeture 445,000 445,000 Copper utensil scrap 425,000 425,000 Copper sheet cutting 443,000 441,000 Brass utensil scrap 315,000 312,000 Brass sheet cuttings 330,000 324,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 113,000 113,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.