Oct 14 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52500 52700 Aluminum ingots 15200 15200 Zinc slab 15900 15900 Lead ingot 1290 1290 Tin slab 1585 1580 Nickel Cathode 995 1000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49700 49900 Copper heavy scrap 48900 49100 Copper armeture 48100 48200 Copper utensil scrap 45600 45600 Copper sheet cutting 47500 47500 Brass utensil scrap 33900 33900 Brass sheet cuttings 35000 35100 Aluminum utensil scrap 12400 12300 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.