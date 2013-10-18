PRECIOUS-Gold hits five-month high as Trump comments hurt dollar

* Investors on edge over simmering geopolitical tensions * Trump says dollar too strong, Fed should keep rates low * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices) By Jan Harvey LONDON, April 13 Gold rallied to a five-month high on Thursday, on track for its best week since June, after the previous day's comments by U.S. President Donald Trump on the the strength of the dollar knocked the currency lower. The dollar came under heavy p