Dec 19 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 535,00 534,00 Aluminum ingots 146,00 146,00 Zinc slab 166,00 163,00 Lead ingot 1,380 1,350 Tin slab 1,575 1,575 Nickel Cathode 1,000 1,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 507,00 506,00 Copper heavy scrap 499,00 499,00 Copper armeture 486,00 486,00 Copper utensil scrap 462,00 460,00 Copper sheet cutting 479,00 479,00 Brass utensil scrap 348,00 347,00 Brass sheet cuttings 357,00 356,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 124,00 124,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.