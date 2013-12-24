December 24 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 508,000 507,000 Aluminum ingots 501,000 500,000 Zinc slab 487,000 487,000 Lead ingot 463,000 463,000 Tin slab 1,481,000 1,480,000 Nickel Cathode 1,350,000 1,350,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 356,000 356,000 Copper heavy scrap 124,000 124,000 Copper armeture 536,000 535,000 Copper utensil scrap 146,000 146,000 Copper sheet cutting 168,000 167,000 Brass utensil scrap 139,000 139,000 Brass sheet cuttings 1575 158,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 1010 1015 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.