Dec 27 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper Wire Bar 54100 53600 Aluminium Ingot 14600 14600 Zinc Slab 17200 16800 Lead Ingot 1380 1390 Tin Slab 1570 1575 Nickel Cathode 1010 1010 Tin Slab 1570 1575 Nickel Cathode 1010 1010 SCRAP Copper Cable Scrap 51300 50800 Copper Heavy Scrap 50400 50100 Copper Armature 49300 48700 Copper Utensils Scrap 46700 46300 CopperSheet Cutting 48600 48100 Brass Utensils Scrap 35500 35000 Brass Sheet Cutting 36000 35600 Aluminium Utensils Scrap 12400 12400 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.