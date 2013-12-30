December 30 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 541,000 541,000 Aluminum ingots 144,000 146,000 Zinc slab 172,000 172,000 Lead ingot 138,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,570,000 1,570,000 Nickel Cathode 1,005,000 1,010,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 513,000 513,000 Copper heavy scrap 505,000 504,000 Copper armeture 492,000 493,000 Copper utensil scrap 465,000 467,000 Copper sheet cutting 488,000 486,000 Brass utensil scrap 355,000 355,000 Brass sheet cuttings 362,000 360,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 124,000 124,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.