December 31 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 542,000 541,000
Aluminum ingots 147,000 144,000
Zinc slab 174,000 172,000
Lead ingot 138,000 138,000
Tin slab 1,572,000 1,570,000
Nickel Cathode 1,003,000 1,005,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 514,000 513,000
Copper heavy scrap 506,000 505,000
Copper armeture 492,000 492,000
Copper utensil scrap 464,000 465,000
Copper sheet cutting 490,000 488,000
Brass utensil scrap 454,000 355,000
Brass sheet cuttings 362,000 362,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 124,000 124,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.