December 31 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 542,000 541,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 144,000 Zinc slab 174,000 172,000 Lead ingot 138,000 138,000 Tin slab 1,572,000 1,570,000 Nickel Cathode 1,003,000 1,005,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 514,000 513,000 Copper heavy scrap 506,000 505,000 Copper armeture 492,000 492,000 Copper utensil scrap 464,000 465,000 Copper sheet cutting 490,000 488,000 Brass utensil scrap 454,000 355,000 Brass sheet cuttings 362,000 362,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 124,000 124,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.