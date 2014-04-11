Apr 11 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52100 51800 Aluminum ingots 15200 15000 Zinc slab 17200 17100 Lead ingot 1440 1420 Tin slab 1585 1580 Nickel Cathode 1105 1098 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49300 49000 Copper heavy scrap 48700 48600 Copper armeture 48100 47900 Copper utensil scrap 46400 46200 Copper sheet cutting 47700 47700 Brass utensil scrap 35400 35100 Brass sheet cuttings 36300 36200 Aluminum utensil scrap 12900 12900 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.