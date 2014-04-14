Apr 14 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52100 52100 Aluminum ingots 15500 15200 Zinc slab 17200 17200 Lead ingot 1440 1440 Tin slab 1580 1585 Nickel Cathode 1150 1105 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49300 49300 Copper heavy scrap 48800 48700 Copper armeture 48100 48100 Copper utensil scrap 46400 46400 Copper sheet cutting 47500 47700 Brass utensil scrap 35300 35400 Brass sheet cuttings 36400 36300 Aluminum utensil scrap 12900 12900 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.