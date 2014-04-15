BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets tentative US FDA nod for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2pfaBfp Further company coverage:
Apr 15 Tuesday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 52000 52100 Aluminum ingots 15500 15500 Zinc slab 17200 17200 Lead ingot 1430 1440 Tin slab 1590 1580 Nickel Cathode 1145 1150 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49200 49300 Copper heavy scrap 48800 48800 Copper armeture 48100 48100 Copper utensil scrap 46200 46400 Copper sheet cutting 47700 47500 Brass utensil scrap 35100 35300 Brass sheet cuttings 36200 36400 Aluminum utensil scrap 13100 12900 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.
* Receives tentative ANDA approval for Dabigatran Etexilate capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg and 150 mg Source text: http://bit.ly/2pfaBfp Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04192017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh and Tata Steel MD TV Narendran at industry body event in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not disclosed. 12:15 pm: Railway