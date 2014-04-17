Apr 17 (Reuters) -Thursday's rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51700 51700 Aluminum ingots 15400 15000 Zinc slab 17300 17200 Lead ingot 1440 1430 Tin slab 1590 1580 Nickel Cathode 1155 1140 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 48900 48900 Copper heavy scrap 48500 48500 Copper armeture 47900 47900 Copper utensil scrap 46200 46200 Copper sheet cutting 47500 47400 Brass utensil scrap 35000 35000 Brass sheet cuttings 36100 36200 Aluminum utensil scrap 12900 12900 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.