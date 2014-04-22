Apr 22 (Reuters) -Tuesdays rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 51800 51800 Aluminum ingots 15000 15000 Zinc slab 17400 17400 Lead ingot 1460 1450 Tin slab 1590 1585 Nickel Cathode 1175 1165 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 49000 49000 Copper heavy scrap 48500 48500 Copper armeture 48000 48000 Copper utensil scrap 46500 46500 Copper sheet cutting 47500 47500 Brass utensil scrap 35000 35000 Brass sheet cuttings 36200 36300 Aluminum utensil scrap 12900 12900 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.