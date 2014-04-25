Apr 25 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,00 519,00
Aluminum ingots 154,00 150,00
Zinc slab 176,00 177,00
Lead ingot 1,470 1,480
Tin slab 1,627 1,605
Nickel Cathode 1,215 1,222
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 495,00 491,00
Copper heavy scrap 489,00 486,00
Copper armeture 484,00 480,00
Copper utensil scrap 465,00 465,00
Copper sheet cutting 478,00 475,00
Brass utensil scrap 351,00 350,00
Brass sheet cuttings 365,00 364,00
Aluminum utensil scrap 129,00 129,00
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.