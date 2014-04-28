Apr 28 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Mondays's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 528,00 523,00
Aluminum ingots 150,00 154,00
Zinc slab 176,00 176,00
Lead ingot 1,470 1,470
Tin slab 1,625 1,627
Nickel Cathode 1,235 1,215
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 500,00 495,00
Copper heavy scrap 491,00 489,00
Copper armeture 487,00 484,00
Copper utensil scrap 465,00 465,00
Copper sheet cutting 483,00 478,00
Brass utensil scrap 353,00 351,00
Brass sheet cuttings 364,00 365,00
Aluminum utensil scrap 129,00 129,00
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.