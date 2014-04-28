Apr 28 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Mondays's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 528,00 523,00 Aluminum ingots 150,00 154,00 Zinc slab 176,00 176,00 Lead ingot 1,470 1,470 Tin slab 1,625 1,627 Nickel Cathode 1,235 1,215 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 500,00 495,00 Copper heavy scrap 491,00 489,00 Copper armeture 487,00 484,00 Copper utensil scrap 465,00 465,00 Copper sheet cutting 483,00 478,00 Brass utensil scrap 353,00 351,00 Brass sheet cuttings 364,00 365,00 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,00 129,00 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.