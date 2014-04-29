Apr 29 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,000 528,000 Aluminum ingots 155,000 150,000 Zinc slab 175,000 176,000 Lead ingot 147,000 147,000 Tin slab 1,640,000 1,625,000 Nickel Cathode 1,220,000 1,235,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 495,000 500,000 Copper heavy scrap 489,000 491,000 Copper armeture 483,000 487,000 Copper utensil scrap 465,000 465,000 Copper sheet cutting 478,000 483,000 Brass utensil scrap 352,000 353,000 Brass sheet cuttings 363,000 364,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.