May 02 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 519,000 523,000
Aluminum ingots 150,000 150,000
Zinc slab 175,000 175,000
Lead ingot 1480000 147,000
Tin slab 1,620,000 1,628,000
Nickel Cathode 1,215,000 1,218,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 491,000 495,000
Copper heavy scrap 485,000 488,000
Copper armeture 478,000 482,000
Copper utensil scrap 461,000 463,000
Copper sheet cutting 474,000 475,000
Brass utensil scrap 349,000 351,000
Brass sheet cuttings 361,000 363,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
