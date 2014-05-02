May 02 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 519,000 523,000 Aluminum ingots 150,000 150,000 Zinc slab 175,000 175,000 Lead ingot 1480000 147,000 Tin slab 1,620,000 1,628,000 Nickel Cathode 1,215,000 1,218,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 491,000 495,000 Copper heavy scrap 485,000 488,000 Copper armeture 478,000 482,000 Copper utensil scrap 461,000 463,000 Copper sheet cutting 474,000 475,000 Brass utensil scrap 349,000 351,000 Brass sheet cuttings 361,000 363,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.