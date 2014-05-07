May 07 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 521,000
Aluminum ingots 151,000 150,000
Zinc slab 174,000 173,000
Lead ingot 151,000 148,000
Tin slab 1,620,000 1,610,000
Nickel Cathode 1,215,000 1,210,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 493,000 493,000
Copper heavy scrap 487,000 487,000
Copper armeture 479,000 480,000
Copper utensil scrap 461,000 464,000
Copper sheet cutting 478,000 475,000
Brass utensil scrap 350,000 351,000
Brass sheet cuttings 360,000 362,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
