May 08 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 521,000
Aluminum ingots 151,000 151,000
Zinc slab 173,000 174,000
Lead ingot 150,000 151,000
Tin slab 1,620,000 1,620,000
Nickel Cathode 1,260,000 1,215,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 493,000 493,000
Copper heavy scrap 488,000 487,000
Copper armeture 479,000 479,000
Copper utensil scrap 459,000 461,000
Copper sheet cutting 477,000 478,000
Brass utensil scrap 348,000 350,000
Brass sheet cuttings 359,000 360,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.