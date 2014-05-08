May 08 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 521,000 521,000 Aluminum ingots 151,000 151,000 Zinc slab 173,000 174,000 Lead ingot 150,000 151,000 Tin slab 1,620,000 1,620,000 Nickel Cathode 1,260,000 1,215,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 493,000 493,000 Copper heavy scrap 488,000 487,000 Copper armeture 479,000 479,000 Copper utensil scrap 459,000 461,000 Copper sheet cutting 477,000 478,000 Brass utensil scrap 348,000 350,000 Brass sheet cuttings 359,000 360,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.