May 09 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,000 521,000 Aluminum ingots 149,000 151,000 Zinc slab 173,000 173,000 Lead ingot 149,000 150,000 Tin slab 1,620,000 1,620,000 Nickel Cathode 1,290,000 1,260,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 495,000 493,000 Copper heavy scrap 490,000 488,000 Copper armeture 480,000 479,000 Copper utensil scrap 460,000 459,000 Copper sheet cutting 477,000 477,000 Brass utensil scrap 348,000 348,000 Brass sheet cuttings 359,000 359,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 129,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.