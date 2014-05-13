May 13 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 524,000 524,000 Aluminum ingots 149,000 149,000 Zinc slab 172,000 172,000 Lead ingot 149,000 148,000 Tin slab 1,615,000 1,625,000 Nickel Cathode 1,325,000 1,305,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 496,000 496,000 Copper heavy scrap 491,000 491,000 Copper armeture 482,000 482,000 Copper utensil scrap 462,000 461,000 Copper sheet cutting 475,000 478,000 Brass utensil scrap 348,000 348,000 Brass sheet cuttings 360,000 360,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 128,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.