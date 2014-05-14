May 14 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 525,000 524,000
Aluminum ingots 151,000 149,000
Zinc slab 172,000 172,000
Lead ingot 149,000 149,000
Tin slab 1,620,000 1,615,000
Nickel Cathode 1,320,000 1,325,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 497,000 496,000
Copper heavy scrap 492,000 491,000
Copper armeture 483,000 482,000
Copper utensil scrap 462,000 462,000
Copper sheet cutting 476,000 475,000
Brass utensil scrap 348,000 348,000
Brass sheet cuttings 360,000 360,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 128,000 128,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
