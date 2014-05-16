May 16 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,000 523,000
Aluminum ingots 152,000 152,000
Zinc slab 172,000 177,000
Lead ingot 148,000 149,000
Tin slab 1,615,000 1,615,000
Nickel Cathode 1,250,000 1,247,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 495,000 495,000
Copper heavy scrap 489,000 489,000
Copper armeture 482,000 482,000
Copper utensil scrap 460,000 462,000
Copper sheet cutting 474,000 477,000
Brass utensil scrap 347,000 348,000
Brass sheet cuttings 358,000 359,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 129,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
