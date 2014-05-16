May 16 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 523,000 523,000 Aluminum ingots 152,000 152,000 Zinc slab 172,000 177,000 Lead ingot 148,000 149,000 Tin slab 1,615,000 1,615,000 Nickel Cathode 1,250,000 1,247,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 495,000 495,000 Copper heavy scrap 489,000 489,000 Copper armeture 482,000 482,000 Copper utensil scrap 460,000 462,000 Copper sheet cutting 474,000 477,000 Brass utensil scrap 347,000 348,000 Brass sheet cuttings 358,000 359,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 129,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.