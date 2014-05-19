May 19 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 524,000 523,000 Aluminum ingots 150,000 152,000 Zinc slab 172,000 172,000 Lead ingot 149,000 148,000 Tin slab 1,620,000 1,615,000 Nickel Cathode 1,240,000 1,250,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 496,000 495,000 Copper heavy scrap 490,000 489,000 Copper armeture 481,000 482,000 Copper utensil scrap 460,000 460,000 Copper sheet cutting 476,000 474,000 Brass utensil scrap 347,000 347,000 Brass sheet cuttings 358,000 358,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.